Leader of Hawaii ‘Proud Boys’ Nick Ochs arrested by FBI for Unlawful Entry into U.S. Capitol

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nick Ochs was arrested on Jan. 7 by the FBI for Unlawful Entry into Restricted Buildings or Grounds for his part in entering the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Ochs tweeted from inside the Capitol captioning the photo, “Hello from the Capital lol,” while smoking a cigarette. Ochs later told a reporter with CNN that “We didn’t have to break in, I just waked in and filmed.”
