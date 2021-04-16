LCC taking pre-orders for its May Day Lū‘au To Go event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The staff and students at the Leeward Community College (LCC) Culinary Arts Program are hard at work preparing for their largest fundraiser of the year.

This is the first May Day Lū‘au To Go event, which replaces the program’s annual in-person fundraising gala due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abigail Langlas is one of the instructors guiding the event and senior Jasmyne Wood, who will be graduating in May, has been tasked with sous chef duties and overseeing the preparation of the 1,500 meals.

“We hope for a sell-out event as the proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward scholarships and other much-needed funds for equipment and supplies that help support our students in the Culinary Arts Program,” said Langlas.

“We would also like to send a sincere mahalo to our sponsors – Hawaii Meats, Y.Hata, Armstrong Produce, Aloun Farms, Wong’s Product Company, Dole Foods, Diamond Head Seafood, Hanson Food Service, Eggs Hawaii, and KYD Inc,” Langlas said.

Wood added, “It is a major challenge to be in charge of the food preparation for the lū‘au, but my education here at the Leeward Community College Culinary Arts Program has really prepared me to take it on, so Iʻm really excited. Itʻs actually a great honor to be given this responsibility, especially as I look forward to graduating next month and embarking on my culinary life journey.”

Pre-sales only through Friday, April 30, 2021.

Pickup will take place on Saturday, May 1, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the LCC parking lot.

To order, click here.