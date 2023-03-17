HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Leeward Community College Culinary Arts program is holding its first Easter Brunch To-Go fundraiser, featuring a nine-course meal you can enjoy at home.

All proceeds will go towards student instruction, supplies and equipment for the program which is accredited by the American Culinary Foundation.

Priced at $325, the nine-course meal feeds approximately five to six people.

EASTER BRUNCH TO-GO

Pick-up Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023 (the day before Easter Sunday)

Pick-up Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location: LCC, 96-045 Ala ‘Ike, Parking Lot 4, Pearl City, HI 96782

Menu: Feed five to six people. Please note this meal is packed cold and will need to be reheated.

● Roast Prime Rib of Beef

● Boneless Braised Leg of Lamb Natural Jus

● Apricot Glazed Ham

● Quiche with Oven-dried Tomato, Broccoli, Caramelized Onion, Mushroom and Gruyere

● Scalloped Potatoes with Thyme-infused Cream, Onion, Garlic, Parmesan and Gruyere

● Spring Pea Salad with Sugar Snap, Chinese and Garden Peas with Bacon and Creamy

Dressing

● Easter Medley of Vegetables with Asparagus, Haricot Vert, Tomato and Marinated

Artichoke finished with Herb Butter

● Pani Popo – Rich Butter Rolls baked in Creamy Coconut Syrup

● Carrot Cake Cheesecake

Cost: $325 per meal for five to six people (including Eventbrite fee); $100 is tax-deductible. Limited quantities are available. Note that the meal is packed cold and will need to be reheated.

Pre-sale only through March 26: Eventbrite.