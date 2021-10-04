Lawmakers propose ‘Do Not Block’ signs at intersections for pilot program on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city council will review a resolution for a pilot program to have “Do Not Block Intersection” signs on Oahu.

The resolution is under review for Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the 10 a.m. City Council meeting at Honolulu Hale.

This will start with the intersections that cause the most problems.

This would be a project done with the Honolulu Police Department to include issuing citations to violators.

The resolution will need to be approved by the Mayor in order for the pilot program to start.

Community members can watch the City Council meeting on the council’s website, or on Olelo Chanel 54.

There are various ways to submit testimony including through Zoom.