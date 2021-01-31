Lawmakers consider increasing alcohol tax

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drinking alcohol may soon cost you more out of pocket. Lawmakers are considering a proposal that would establish a three-year surcharge on the liquor tax. The last time this tax went up was back in 1998.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

As the measure currently reads, the surcharge would be applied to either a glass of wine at a restaurant or if you were going to buy a bottle at the store. While details still need to be ironed out, House of Representative Vice Speaker John Mizuno says lawmakers have looked at an increase of about $0.10 per drink.

“We looked at examples and models, and it showed that if you were to hypothetically tax liquor drinks at 10-cents, it would raise about $63-million for the state,” said Vice Speaker Mizuno.

Mizuno says it’s been about 23 years since the alcohol tax has been raised. Plus, it’s not a surcharge on essential food items like milk or baby formula.

“We see this as a public health safety issue. We would definitely reduce the number of drunk driving crashes and possibly fatalities,” Mizuno explained.

He also points out that liquor sales have already gone up.

“Alcohol sales have been surging, not in restaurants or bars, but in stores. Alcohol sales have been surging because of the pandemic,” said the Vice Speaker.

“We have almost no tourists compared to normal years, so it’s only natural that beverage alcohol sales will decline. And they have,” said Island Distillers President Dave Flintstone.

Flintstone says this is not the right time to have a surcharge, especially during a pandemic when businesses are struggling. The company revealed that their sales have actually dropped approximately 90 percent because of COVID-19 and a lack of tourism.

“This bill, if it ever passes like this as it’s written, will further reduce my sales because it will dramatically increase the costs of alcohol, beverage alcohol, in Hawaii and particularly distilled spirits in Hawaii,” said Flintstone.

If the measure passes, Flintstone tells us a consumer would feel the impacts at retail stores.

“It will end up with a 20 percent to 25 percent increase in your retail liquor purchase. And that is not something that Hawaii manufactures can afford at this time. And I don’t believe it’s something that Hawaii retailers can afford at this time either,” he said.

Under the proposal, the surcharge would end after 3 years and revert back to the 1998 tax.