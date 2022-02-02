Possible bill could ban single-use plastic bottles in future years

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban plastic bottles in Hawaii over the next two to three years. If passed, it would be illegal to manufacture, distribute or sell single-use plastic water bottles smaller than 16 ounces by 2024, and bottles 16 ounces or more the following year.

Hawaii’s Rep. Sean Quinlan, who introduced the bill, said society is addicted to plastic. The goal of the law–to shift our throwaway culture mindset to protect our health and environment.

“We are finding plastic all over our beaches and all of our waterways and our ocean,” Quinlan explained. “When we dissect sea turtles, we find plastic in their stomach. And a study just came out, it showed that we have found microplastics in women’s placentas. So it’s really scary.”

Hawaii already banned plastic straws and plastic bags. Quinlan said everyone he knows already carries hydro flasks. He believes this is the next step.

“We do need to work with the private sector to make sure that they can meet our timelines. We don’t want to put ourselves in a situation where Hawaii no longer has access to certain products because we did something a little too soon without giving the industry time to catch up.”

Menehune Water Company President Ken Simon said he wishes lawmakers would consult them more before they introduce bills like this.

“I wish they would consult the people who are in the industry to get a bigger understanding of what they’re trying to do,” Simon said. “They mean well, but the direction is misguided.”

Simon said it’s not practical and would devastate businesses like his, putting hundreds out of work.

“When technology catches up, and there is material that is affordable and is biodegradable, at a faster rate, then I would be all for it,” Simon explained. “But, right now, there isn’t any clear path to that.”

He added that the microplastics polluting Hawaii’s beaches aren’t even from us.

“It’s coming from third world countries. So even if we ban it, the microplastics in the ocean are not going to end. It’s just going to continue from other sources.”

On the flip side, Aloha Water Company President Daniel Gabriel said they are fully on-board to ban plastic bottles.

“We’ve been very proactive regarding single-use plastic,” Gabriel said. “We’ve actually eliminated all single-use plastic from our inventory from our product line.”

Gabriel proudly displayed his companies new look — boxed water.

He admitted that it costs him more to produce but said it’s worth it.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on being the greenest water company,” Gabriel said. “I’m on board with the state. I’m on board with the environment. And I will not have anything to do with single-use plastic ever again.”

The House Committee on Energy and Environmental Protection (EEP) will review the bill Thursday at 9 A.M. to determine if it will move forward.