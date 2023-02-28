HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education said Kulanihako’i High School is almost complete, but the state-of-the-art facility remains closed. Lawmakers say, the State Land Use Commission had orders on the books since 2013 for the DOE to build a pedestrian crossing. Instead, the DOE built a roundabout.

“The issue was, do we build an overpass, an underpass, a traffic light,” said Kurt Otaguro, Hawaii Department of Education Deputy Superintendent. “So we settled on an approach that the Land Use Commission probably disagreed with.”

Area lawmakers said, the DOE’S steps in the project led to a waste of taxpayer money.

“We have $200 million spent on building this school that’s been sitting here and the first class freshman, the 30 kids that are supposed to be going there, are instead being taught in portables at Lokelani Intermediate,” said Senator Angus McKelvey, (D) West Maui, Ma’alea, Waikapu, South Maui.

The DOE met with the State Land Use Commission in Feb. to reassure them that the pedestrian crossing will be built. According to the DOE, the estimated cost for the project is $13 million to $16 million and it hopes to get preliminary designs by late summer.

State lawmakers have drafted a resolution for a performance audit on why the DOE decided to build a roundabout instead of a graded pedestrian crossing.

“This can be avoided in the future. The needless change orders aren’t put in, that you don’t have conditions which are clearly defined in the beginning aren’t addressed by the department in a cost effective manner,” said McKelvey.

Meanwhile, with a growing population in West Oahu, the DOE is in the final stage of looking for land for a new East Kapolei High School. One of the locations the DOE is eyeing is near UH West Oahu.

“We have to look at the same thing like traffic studies, how it fits into the community, convenience and everything,” said Otaguro.

However, lawmakers hope the DOE learned its lesson.

“Hopefully in the case of East Kapolei, the department will work to address these issues and situations before they begin to build the stubline and the infrasture and the school itself,” said McKelevey.

The DOE said, it’s working with Maui County to explore options of temporary access to open Kulanihako’i High School.