Lāwaʽi man who died in early-morning crash identified

LĀWAʽI, Hawaii (KHON2) ̶ The 20-year-old Lāwaʽi man who died in a single vehicle early morning traffic crash on June 29 has been identified as Bradyn Hoff.

According to a preliminary investigation, Hoff was heading westbound in a 2004 silver Toyota pickup truck around midnight on Piko Road in the vicinity of the Konishi Road intersection in Lāwaʽi when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, crossed the centerline onto the eastbound shoulder and crashed.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash and toxicology results are still pending.