Law enforcement to be withdrawn from Mauna Kea

A police officer gestures at demonstrators blocking a road at the base of Hawaii’s tallest mountain, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Mauna Kea, Hawaii, who are protesting the construction of a giant telescope on land that some Native Hawaiians consider sacred. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige announced at a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 19, that he will withdraw all State law enforcement personnel from Mauna Kea.

This was after the Thirty-Meter Telescope International Observatory informed the Governor that it would not move forward with construction at this time.

Chief Paul Ferreira of the County of Hawaii’s Police Department has stated that he will withdraw all police personnel from Maunakea by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20, Mayor Harry Kim said.

Mayor Kim said that there was no information regarding TMT’s timetable, as to if or when they will resume planning for the construction of the telescope on Maunakea.

In the meantime, Mayor Kim said that the County government is working to establish communication with the kia‘i to address the current situation, with the intent of restoring the flow of traffic and public access to Maunakea Road to all of the community.

“It is my goal that this will be the beginning of a true meeting with all parties to see how this issue can be resolved, in finding a way forward,” Mayor Kim said.