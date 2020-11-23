Law enforcement busts COVID-19 violators at Makena State Park

MAKENA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A team of eight officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) conducted a law enforcement operation on Sunday at Little Beach in Makena State Park.

DLNR says the beach has been the site of large Sunday night parties and drum circles, where alcohol and drug use, public nudity and littering have been chronic problems.

Officers cited one woman for having alcohol in a state park and warned others about COVID-19 rules. Many of the beach goers were not physically distanced or wear masks when close to others, explained DLNR.

The operation is part of a continued push to stop law breaking at Little Beach.