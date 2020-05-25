Law enforcement breaks up major Kaena Point Party

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Law enforcement broke up several major beach parties over this Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday morning, HPD came up on the trash left from a Friday night party at the “Big Camp Site,” as well as a whole abandoned camp site.

Courtesy: DLNR

According to DLNR, there was another big party at the “Big Camp Site” on Saturday and Sunday night. DLNR says, when HPD arrived, “a stampede of people started running in all directions yelling and telling people to turn their flashlights off.”

As of Monday morning, all camp sites were cleaned and spotless.