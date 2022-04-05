HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed a bill into law that regulates commercial activities at beach parks on the east side of Oahu on Tuesday, April 5.

The law impacts beaches from Waimānalo to Makapu’u. This also includes Hūnānāniho formerly called Waimānalo Bay Beach Park.

The bill regulates any commercial activity such as wedding photography and tour bus stops. It does allow moive or television filming.

Those beaches can be used for official canoe regattas, music festivals, country fairs, farmers markets, educational events/youth sports events organized by institutions recognized by the Department of Education.

“Now this is not an all a non situation,” said Blangiardi. “We can balance the rights of our local residents, respect our natural resources and support our local businesses if we work together on an island wide solution, and I know we can do better.”

We are both disappointed and devastated by Mayor Blangiardi’s decision to sign Bill 38 into law. This blanket ban overtly discriminates against local, small businesses that operate in public places, yet exempts big, mainland production studios at these same locations. Despite the outcry of thousands in our community, it is shocking that our elected officials would continue to support legislation that is so deeply unpopular. We will continue to push our elected officials to come back to the table and will fight for a more just and balanced solution that doesn’t destroy small businesses, and the local families that depend on them. Joseph Esser

Oahu Wedding Association President

Council Member Esther Kiaʻāina introduced Bill 38 which the Honolulu City Council passed on Wednesday, March 16.