Lava on Halemaumau Crater on Kilauea starts to slow down

KILAUEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Activity at Halemaumau Crater on Kilauea is starting to slow down.

According to officials at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park within the past 24 hours, no active lava was observed in webcam images, and no nighttime glow has been seen for several days.

The lava lake is now limited to a small pond near the western fissure.

Officials believe a decrease in this activity may mean the eruption which began in December is coming to an end.