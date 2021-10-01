Lava lake inside Halemaʻumaʻu crater continues to grow in size and in spectators

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The lava lake inside Halemaʻumaʻu crater continues to grow, attracting more visitors to Kilauea’s summit on the third day since the eruption.

Officials say the eruption is contained to inside the crater and is not a threat to any nearby homes.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

USGS captured incredible images of the lava lake from a bird’s eye view showing some of the fountains spewing up as high as a 5-story building.

Bird's-eye view of Kīlauea's summit eruption showing several active fountaining sources in the lava lake & on the west wall of Halema'uma'u crater. The rainbow is the result of a light mist moving across the caldera. Gas emissions in the summit region are elevated. #KilaueaErupts pic.twitter.com/dv3QSbkpE5 — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) October 1, 2021

According to a spokesperson for Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, the reason folks are starting to see slivers of lava is because the lava pool below is considerably larger than it’s even been in the past.

“It is about 127 acres in size — that is huge!” said Jessica Ferracane, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park spokesperson. “Just for a little comparison, back when we had a lava lake between 2008 and 2018, that level equals 10 acres in size, so this one is almost 13 times bigger.”

Kilauea had a major eruption in 2018 that destroyed homes and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

This year, the Hawaii County Council passed two measures to provide about $84 million in funding for recovery projects. The federal grant allows people whose homes were destroyed by the 2018 Kilauea eruption to sell their homes to the county government for up to $230,000.