Lava lake in Halema’uma’u continues to grow

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The lava lake within the Halema’uma’u Crater at the Kīlauea volcano continues to grow on Friday, Jan. 1, nearly two weeks after the eruption resumed.

It is now about 610 feet deep and covers approximately 82 acres, according to officials.

A new video shows a process called “floundering,” in which a segment of cool lava crust on the surface of the lake is overridden by less-dense liquid from below.

The process causes the segment of cooled crust to sink and repeats throughout the lifespan of the lava lake.