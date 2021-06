HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2’s Lauren Day shared her dad’s massive papaya on-air on Thursday, June 10.

David Day said he bought the tree that grew the massive papaya as a baby from a nursery in Waimanalo at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

David said he does not know what type of papaya tree it is, but claims that its fruit is delicious!