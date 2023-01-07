Laura Ho is crowned Narcissus Queen on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawai’i)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The year of the rabbit is fast approaching, and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawai’i has a new queen to reign.

For 73 years, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawai’i has hosted the Narcissus Queen competition. Their first queen was crowned in 1951; her name was Frances Lum.

Seventy-three years later, Ms. Laura Ho dominates the competition to take the title.

Laura Ho was born and raised in Honolulu. Her parents, Ronald and Marilyn Ho, raised a winner. Laura graduated from Punahou School with honors and was magna cum laude graduate of the University of Oregon. At Oregon, Ho double majored in Chinese and Asian Studies. She is currently an administrative assistant at Ogawa, Lau, Nakamura and Jew law firm.

According to the CCCH, Ho speaks Mandarin and Japanese and loves to bake and decorate cakes. She is an artist who creates visual designs and drawings. She also plays the saxophone and is learning more new languages.

Ho loves to travel and to be immersed to cultures from around the world. Her goal is to return to China to earn a master’s degree in set design so she can promote Chinese culture and filmmaking around the world.

CCCH said that the Narcissus Pageant is tied to the Lunar New Year, which is celebrated in China and many other Asian states. It has since grown to become a festival that goes through the spring season.

The festival is meant to preserve as well as showcase Chinese art and culture, and all contestants get to participate in a rigorous yet fun filled curriculum that centers on Chinese cultural classes and is taught by inspirational leaders of the Chinese community.

Laura Ho’s court includes First Princess, Jacelyn Ho; Second Princess, Kelly Lee; Third Princess, Jessica Lin; and Fourth Princess, Kelsie-Ann Suan-Kon. Her court will accompany Ho as they serve as ambassadors of aloha and reign over the year of the rabbit.

Ho will be officially crowned on Lunar New Year, Jan. 28, at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom.