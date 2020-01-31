Laumaka work furlough inmate fails to return to furlough housing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Laumaka work furlough inmate Roman Maave failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center.

He was supposed to return by 12 p.m. Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified.

Forty-three-year-old Maave is 5’11” and weighs 175 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair but usually shaves his head bald.

Maave is serving time for Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the third degree. His next parole hearing is scheduled for May 2020.

He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

If you see him, call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352.