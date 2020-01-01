Live Now
Laumaka work furlough inmate Chester Souza failed to return

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Laumaka work furlough inmate Chester Souza failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center Tuesday evening.

Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified.

60-year old Souza is 5’5″ and weighs 180 lbs. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Souza is serving time for Promoting a Dangerous Drug 2. He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

If you see him, please call Sheriffs at 586-1352 or 911.

