HONOLULU (KHON2) — Laulima Day took place all over the Hawai’i islands on Saturday, Dec. 3. in-person for the first time in two years.

There were seven locations across the state that sought to encourage communities to give to those who are in need this holiday season.

Many toys were donated for keiki throughout the day. Anything and everything is a good thing to give. Towels, toys, clothes, home supply items, bedding — so many items are needed.

This season, the giving event focused on the struggles that families are having due to the economic climate caused by the pandemic and recent inflation increases. But, they also focused on families and keiki who experience abuse and trauma.

Cash and credit card donations are being accepted as well.

Next week on Tuesday, Dec. 6, KHON2 will host a telethon during our morning news shows from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and during our evening news programs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.