HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Laulima Giving Program hosted a school supply collection drive at Walmart on Keeaumoku Street on Saturday, July 23.

KHON2 partnered with Keiki O Ka Aina to collect school supplies for children in need.

The collection period was over four hours from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

KHON2’s Gina Mangieri and Justin Cruz were on hand to collect the donations.

Mahalo to Locations Hawaii for supporting Laulima!