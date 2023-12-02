HONOLULU (KHON2) — Across seven locations on four islands, people dropped off gifts for families in need.

The annual event is aimed at bringing holiday cheer to all families in need statewide, but this year there was an added emphasis on Lahaina families.

Keiki o Ka Aina started the Laulima gift giving program with the idea that every child should have at least one present on Christmas.

“The response has been amazing every year since 2019, it’s gotten better because local people have a passion to help others,” explained Michael Wong, Laulima Giving Program manager.

It’s not just keiki they help. “We also help kupuna who are in need of things they like; warm things, blankets, socks, we help keiki and families who are struggling,” Wong added.

Several families have been featured on KHON2 throughout the week; some families in need of things like gift cards for gas, toiletries, and groceries.

“Typical local style is not to ask, even if they’re struggling, they won’t ask but we have case workers across the island who know these families stories and will write applications for them and some of those stories show up on KHON2,” Wong said.

With KHON2 anchors and reporters on hand, gift after gift was dropped off at malls across Oahu, Maui, Hawaii island and Kauai. Gift cards and monetary donations were accepted too.

Funds raised during Saturday’s event will go directly to helping Lahaina residents and the adopt a family program will continue across all islands.

“What happened in Lahaina broke everybody’s heart and we all donated whenever we could, we’re all family and help each other out,” said Karen Bryant, Oahu resident who donated at Saturday’s event at Kahala Mall.

“I like to give back, whether its friends and family and I might not get something back, but I love to just give gifts, the holiday season is happy so I want to make everyone happy,” said Keilani Curry, who also donated on Saturday.

Those unable to donate can do so throughout the holiday season.

KHON2 will also have a telethon event on Dec. 14.