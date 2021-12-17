Laulima: A Maui family hit hard by COVID needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is on Maui and was hit hard by COVID. Kathy Muneno has their story and tells us how we can help.

Mom was pregnant with their second child when earlier this year she contracted covid and was sick for a month before being admitted to the hospital. Dad took care of their pre-schooler while mom was in the hospital for several weeks. She fell into a deep depression.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

A few weeks after she was discharged, she went back to the hospital for an emergency c-section. Their baby boy was injured in the process but has been treated and he is ok. But that contributed to postpartum depression and anxiety.

Dad is back to working long hours while also trying to help with the children.

Their four-year-old daughter and now four-month-old son could use clothing and educational toys.

Puzzles, games, books, and art supplies would also be wonderful for their daughter.

Dad could use work coveralls, jeans, shirts and shoes.

Mom could use clothing and shoes as well but most of all she could use a helping hand for house cleaning, organizing and babysitting.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together let’s help this young family get through a very difficult time. If you’d like to help, please click on the link above and Laulima and look for code M2144.