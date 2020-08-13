Late night shooting in the Ala Moana area leaves one man dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An investigation is underway following a late night shooting in the Ala Moana area that left one man dead.

According to police, it happened at around 11:45 Wednesday night at an illegal game room on Kalauokalani Way.

EMS officials say they found a man in his early 30’s, with multiple gun shot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where police say he later died.

Police say they are looking for two men.

No arrests have been made.

A resident in the area tells KHON2 she has been noticing an increase in crime and noise in the area in the last few weeks.

