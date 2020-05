HONOLULU (KHON2) -- With just one new case of COVID-19 Monday, Governor David Ige said in a press conference that he will issue another order that would allow retailers to open. However, there are a lot of factors that come with that including safety, and security when everyone is wearing a mask.

The Retail Merchants of Hawaii said they are working off what they've seen stores opened so far do, like add sneeze guards, require masks and utilize sanitizer. But they are still waiting to hear from the governor before finalizing any guidelines.