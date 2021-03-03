Late night crash on Moanalua Freeway leaves 1 dead and 2 hospitalized

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A late night car crash on the Moanalua Freeway has left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

The incident occurred around 11:15 Tuesday night. According to police, speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

All westbound lanes on the freeway from Middle St. to Fort Shafter were closed for a couple of hours.

Police say the car driven by a 21-year-old woman was speeding when it lost control and hit the median.

Two passengers were thrown from the car.

Police say a male passenger was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Another passenger, a 22-year-old man is in serious condition. The female driver, also in serious condition, was placed under arrest for negligent homicide, DUI and driving without a license.

An investigation is on-going.