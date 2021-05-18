Late-night crash in Kahuku leaves 7 cows dead

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A late-night crash in Kahuku left seven cows dead on Monday, May 17.

A passerby captured the aftermath on video.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The incident happened just before midnight Monday along Kamehameha Highway near Marconi Road, according to police. They said only one vehicle was involved.

Margarita Ka’awa-Flores was driving by around 1:30 a.m. when she saw the cattle laying on the road and pulled over to help.

“When we came up to police vehicles with their lights flashing,” Ka’awa-Flores said. “We thought it was people and everybody was stunned and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, I hope that’s not people.’ When he found out it was cows, it was like, OK, let’s go see if these guys need help.”

She said she and her friends jumped out to help move the cows off the road.

“There was about four cows already off the road and we pulled the remaining two — one from underneath his Jeep — which was pretty busted up,” she said.

Police said seven cows were hit. Damage to the front end of the Jeep that hit them is visible.

Ka’awa-Flores says the driver was talking to Honolulu police when they arrived.

“He’s lucky that he was able to walk away from it. So thankful that he was able to make it through that,” she said.

The driver was not injured, according to police.

Authorities have not commented on how the cattle got loose, who they belong to or how the driver hit seven of them.