HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s the last weekend to check out Jersey Boys at the Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu.

The Broadway hit has been performing since Sept. 13 and will present its last show this upcoming Sunday Sept. 25.

You can still purchase tickets for this weekend through Ticketmaster. Click here for more details.

Jersey Boys Weekend Showtimes:

Friday, September 23, 2022 8:00 pm

Saturday, September 24, 2022 2:00 pm

Saturday, September 24, 2022 8:00 pm

Sunday, September 25, 2022 1:00 pm

Sunday, September 25, 2022 6:30 pm

This Broadway musical is not recommended for children under the age of 12 due to strong language. This show also involves scenes of smoking, gunshots and strobe lights.

Jersey Boys lasts two hours and 40 minutes, which includes a 20-minute intermission and ticket prices start at $50.

For more information about this Broadway musical or to purchase tickets click here.