HONOLULU (KHON2) – You only have a few more days to check out Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience.

The last day to attend this event is Sunday August 14, so if you haven’t been yet the clock is ticking.

Tickets are still available for purchase for their final few days, if you are still interested in going, organizers have a special discount to use.

They ask you visit their website and use promo code Partner20 to receive 20% off your Beyond Monet ticket.

You can also utilize their family-four-pack bundle for a larger discount or get two child tickets and two adult tickets for just $68.

Organizers said this exhibit is perfect for all ages and it’s a great way to immerse yourself with animated projections of the French impressionist painter’s iconic and dreamy paintings.

For more information or to purchase your Beyond Monet tickets head to their website.