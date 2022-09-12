HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning Saturday, Sept. 17, tours will not be available at the World War II Fleet Submarine USS Bowfin until November due to a scheduled dry dock maintenance period. The 80-year-old submarine will be towed from Pearl Harbor to Honolulu Harbor for repair work.

During maintenance work, the museum and campus will still be open to the public.

“The scheduled dry dock maintenance period will ensure the submarine remains safe and suitable for public display and allow the Bowfin to tell her story far into the future,” said Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum executive director Chuck Merkel in a statement.

According to Merkel, the dry dock periods are conducted every 15 to 20 years to maintain the integrity of the hull. The last inspection and repairs were done in 2004.

HISTORY

The USS Bowfin was christened on Dec. 7, 1942, and earned the nickname the “Pearl Harbor Avenger” following the attack the previous year. It’s considered one of the best preserved Balao-class WWII submarines in the world. In 1979, it was donated to the PFSM Association and opened to the public in 1981. In 1986, it was declared a National Historic Landmark.

The PFSM is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $21.99 per adult and $12.99 for children ages 4 to 12. Military, kama‘āina and education group rates are available. Call 808-423-1341 for more information.