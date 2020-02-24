Last night of business for top pau hana stop Mai Tai Bar

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After 20 years, the Mai Tai Bar at Ala Moana Center is in its last night of business and will close Sunday, February 23.

Olive Garden filed for a permit to do work at the bar and also where Bubba Gumps restaurant is located.

Details are still developing on what exactly will occupy the Mai Tai Bar space.

If you plan to swing by the bar in its last night, the mall says that the bar will be open until 1 a.m.