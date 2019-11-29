Last-minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping at Foodland Farms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some people got up early to work on their Thanksgiving meal all morning.

While others got started in the afternoon.

Here’s a look at Foodland Farms in Ala Moana.

Many people were picking up items like turkey, mashed potatoes, and some other non-traditional fixings.

“I came back to get some poke sushi from Foodland. They already have it packaged and plattered up. It was definitely a good deal and to get fresh fish on Thanksgiving day. It’s such a lifesaver,” said Palolo shopper Waikane Sarcedo.

If you forgot something for your Thanksgiving dinner, all Foodland locations will be open until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving night.