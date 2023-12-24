KHON2 (HONOLULU) — Last shoppers have been rushing to their favorite stores for last-minute Christmas gifts, Sunday, Dec. 24.

Retail Merchants of Hawaii said black Friday started early for 2023 leading to more people holiday shopping at the malls compared to the year prior. However, heavy rains from the past week put a damper on the final push for this holiday season, forcing shoppers to wait until the final hour.

According to some shoppers, malls have been crowded the past week as people try to check off every item on their shopping list.

“Everybody’s been friendly in line and everybody’s kind of got the same mission so it’s not been too bad,” stated Kennedy Brown, a frequent shopper at Kahala Mall.

Despite the holiday rush, businesses are keeping up and are grateful for their community. Shops like Surf Camp are even staying open longer for last-minute shoppers.

“It’s always good to support local,” said Summer Wong, Surf Camp employee. “I mean, our store carries a lot of things special and unique to Hawaii, and supporting the owners and people that make our goods is definitely something great.”