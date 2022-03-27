HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family was the final group of people who were screened at the Daniel K. International Airport as the Safe Travels Hawaii program ended on Friday, March 25.

The Iese family arrived around 9:45 p.m. from a trip to Las Vegas, according to Safe Travels Hawaii officials.

The family said it was their first trip to the mainland since the pandemic.

It was also grandma’s first time ever out of Hawaii. They came back to Oahu on her birthday.

The Roberts Hawaii screening team did the honors.