HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since they’re closed Friday and Saturday, there’s only one day left to order from Dean’s Drive Inn. The Kaneohe restaurant will have their last day on Sunday, July 10.

Restaurant owner Dean Mishima told KHON2 of the closure last month. With the rising cost of supplies and ingredients, he said it no longer made sense to remain open.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Mishima said the restaurant took a turn, and it has been one hit after another. Last year, they renovated the place after a flood, but their dining room was kept closed due to staffing shortages. The rising cost with inflation was the final straw.

Floodwater near Dean’s Drive Inn after torrential rain in Kaneohe, Hawaii, March 9, 2021.

Watch his interview with KHON2 on June 13:

Mishima bid farewell to his customers on Instagram, saying it was a difficult decision to make.

“We opened our doors in July of 2006 and it has been a pleasure to serve you for almost 16 years. Mahalo nui loa for all the aloha and generosity you have shown us. We are so blessed by your love and support and are very grateful for the wonderful people we met and beautiful friendships built throughout the years.” Dean Mishima, owner of Dean’s Drive Inn

Check out more news from around Hawaii

As a reminder, gift certificates must be used by Sunday, July 10, their last day of business.