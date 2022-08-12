HONOLULU (KHON2) – Kyra the Baker grew a name for her cookie business after opening up shop at the International Market Place in Waikiki.

Kyra Lung, a high schooler, decided to give up her summer months to focus on her cookie shop selling her gourmet cookies to visitors and locals wanting to try.

Her summer shop became a huge hit. Many times, throughout the summer Kyra closed early due to selling out of her cookies.

“This is actually such an amazing opportunity to have this hands-on experience,” said Kyra. “I have gone through a lot of challenges and obstacles, but you know, I feel like this is kind of worth it.”

Courtesy: Kyra the Baker



Sunday, Aug. 14 will be her last day open. You can stop on by to show support for this teenage baker and buy some cookies.

She has classic flavors like chocolate chip, macadamia nut and M&M. She also has fun flavors like smores, Biscoff and sometimes Reese’s stuffed.

Her gourmet cookies are just under $5 each and she gives a kama’aina discount. For more information about her cookies head to her website or follow her on Instagram.