HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s your last chance to try out to be a warrior in a new Apple TV+ series starring Jason Momoa. Sign-ups will close Friday night, with in-person tryouts happening on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Hilo.

The show is looking for background actors and actresses to portray Pacific Islander warriors.

Alessi Hartigan Casting Hawaii shared the announcement here on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent.

If you’re interested in being a background actor portraying a warrior, email cow@ahartcasting.com with the subject line: “WARRIOR 108” and include your full name, height, weight, phone number, full body photos of yourself (no hats or glasses) and a short description of movement training. Dance, sports and martial arts are a few examples of movement training.

Alessi Hartigan Casting Hawaii will assign time slots to those who fit the project and can attend a one-hour slot this Saturday. You may also click here to submit a form.

Here’s what they’re looking for:

Pacific Islander warriors ages 18 to 55, male or female

Athletic and movement training preferred

NOTE: Tryouts include intense physical activity.

You must also include how flexible your weekday schedule is for filming and if you’re capable of doing stunts. Filming usually requires a full day of availability and is expected to happen during November and December.

Follow “Alessi Hartigan Casting Hawai” on Facebook or Instagram for updates.