Last chance at Love’s Bakery: Auction gives public opportunity to take home piece of bakery

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Oahu Auctions has its hands full and it’s all in preparation for their biggest auction yet.

“This is going to be the first of several auctions that we’ll be conducting for Love’s Bakery over the next few weeks,” said Alicia Brandt, owner of Oahu Auctions.

What was once a busy bakery, now lies an empty factory and everything must go.

“There’s honey, powdered sugar, oats, flour, just different products for baking bread,” said David Brandt, owner of Oahu Auctions.

“We’re talking about the classic hamburger, hot dog buns, and raisin bread,” said Alicia.

In the next two phases of the auction, the public will even have a chance to bid for Love’s delivery trucks, bread trays, and factory signage.

Loyal Love’s Bakery customers call this auction an once in a lifetime opportunity.

The Love’s Bakery auction is bittersweet. It marks the final chapter of yet another local business lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, those closures have kept Oahu Auctions afloat.

“We’ve had some businesses fold. Early on, it seemed to be more kind of the rental companies, the really big ones who produced concerts, events, and parties,” Alicia said.

Oahu Auctions hopes that bidders will get to cherish lasting memories of Love’s Bakery with their unique finds.

“We’ve also put memorabilia in this first auction in the form of Love’s themed aloha shirts. It’s one of those items that we may never see these again,” said Alicia.

The first phase of the Love’s Bakery auction will close on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The next phase will begin in about two weeks.

To register for the auction, click here.