Last Big & Tall by Kramer’s store closes this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The last Big & Tall by Kramer’s store is closing because the Kramer Corporation filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy earlier this month after being in business for 80 years.

There’s a clearance sale at the Big & Tall by Kramer’s store located at 350 Ward Avenue on Friday and Saturday.

There’s 40 percent off of everything in the store on Friday, Nov, 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There’s 50 percent off of everything in the store on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Anything that is not sold by Saturday will be auctioned off online by Oahu Auctions. The auction is open to the public and ends Saturday, Nov. 30.

The online auction includes all clothing racks, retail shelving, commercial sewing machines and odds and ends will coincide with the clearance sale.

Those interested in the auction items can stop by during the clearance sale on Friday and Saturday to see everything up close, then submit their bids online.

“We have a full inventory now but hope to clear everything off the retail floor this weekend since we’re facing a deadline for vacating the space,” says Alicia Brandt, owner of Oahu Auctions. “While we’re conducting the sale, an online auction will be taking place in the background for non-retail items.”

The Kramer Corporation was founded by Samuel Kramer who started the first Kramer’s men’s apparel store in Downtown Honolulu in 1939.

He later expanded his apparel business to six stores in Hawaii, including his flagship store at Ala Moana Center.

Some say he was considered a pioneer by his peers in the apparel industry.

Big & Tall by Kramer’s, the organization’s last remaining retail store was moved from Ala Moana Center to Kakaako in 1997.

The store specializes in larger, hard-to-find sizes of men’s apparel, sportswear and accessories. After this weekend, the store will cease to exist.