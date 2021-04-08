Laser light show brightens up Aloha Stadium

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Cabin Fever)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is much anticipation for the cool, new experience at Aloha Stadium. Cabin Fever presents its Drive-In Laser Light Show for three weeks starting Thursday, April 8.

The three-week performance features a light display and music from the 80s, 90s and current era from the genres of pop to classic rock.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Those who purchase tickets can enjoy the music — accompanied by a light show — from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle. The laser lights are synchronized to create graphic effects.

The first show was initially planned for 7 p.m. Thursday but was pushed back to 7:30 p.m. due to longer sunlight hours as Hawaii approaches the summer months.

Guests will have three weeks to see the performance; Thursday, April 8, through Sunday, April 11, Thursday, April 15, through Sunday, April 18, and Thursday, April 22, through Sunday, April 25.

There will be two shows each night, one at 7 p.m. and one at 9 p.m.

The categories for purchased tickets are front row, VIP and general.

Click here for more information and ticket prices.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories