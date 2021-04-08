Laser light show brightens up Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is much anticipation for the cool, new experience at Aloha Stadium. Cabin Fever presents its Drive-In Laser Light Show for three weeks starting Thursday, April 8.

The three-week performance features a light display and music from the 80s, 90s and current era from the genres of pop to classic rock.

Those who purchase tickets can enjoy the music — accompanied by a light show — from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle. The laser lights are synchronized to create graphic effects.

The first show was initially planned for 7 p.m. Thursday but was pushed back to 7:30 p.m. due to longer sunlight hours as Hawaii approaches the summer months.

Guests will have three weeks to see the performance; Thursday, April 8, through Sunday, April 11, Thursday, April 15, through Sunday, April 18, and Thursday, April 22, through Sunday, April 25.

There will be two shows each night, one at 7 p.m. and one at 9 p.m.

The categories for purchased tickets are front row, VIP and general.

