HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tabletop boardgames; Live-Action Role Play, also known as LARP’ing; role-playing games, also known as RPGs; miniature creation; and card games are all part of large world of gamers that not many outside of their circles know much about.

From chess to Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), popular media has found a bastion of ideas that spotlight the fun and fantasy of gaming.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Gaming has made a splash in popular culture as podcasts such as Critical Role have opened the world of RPGs to the average person.

The Portalist has this to say about Critical Role: “If you’ve ever listened to a D&D podcast, it’s likely this one. DM’d by Matt Mercer and featuring a well-known cast of voice actors, Critical Role is the most popular Dungeons and Dragons podcast out there. What makes this show so great is the attention to detail in the world, which brings depth to the series in a way that newer and lighter podcasts either miss or don’t take the time to develop.”

To shed a bit of light on Honolulu’s gaming community, KHON2.com was able to sit down with Keith Shinsato, owner of The Armchair Adventurer (referred to Armchair from this point forward) located in Dole Cannery in Honolulu.

Shinsato purchased the gaming store in 2020 when then owner Robert Welch decided to retire. Welch did not want to close the shop since the community had come to rely on its consistency and openness. So, Shinsato stepped in to continue the legacy.

According to Shinsato, most of the folks who find harbor in Armchair have been going and gaming together since they were teens.

“The groups that gather at Armchair are very open and accepting,” explained Shinsato. “We don’t turn away anyone. There is no judgement regardless of who you are or how new gaming is to you.”

Shinsato said that boardgame night on Thursdays at Armchair provide a great opportunity for people to meet and jump into games. This gives people an opportunity to try out new games and meet new people.

“Even though a lot of the gamers who hang out at Armchair have known each other for years, there aren’t really any cliques,” said Shinsato. “Anyone can jump into any game and have a great time.”

Even more encouraging is that Armchair provides opportunities to learn how to play games like Dungeons & Dragons in a safe and informative environment.

“Each month, we offer an introductory session for D&D,” said Shinsato. “Anyone can join, and it’s usually one Saturday a month.”

You can access Armchair’s calendar here.

Different types of games

Boardgames are a massive arena. From Monopoly to the Settlers of Catan, boardgames have no age limits. There are so many options and choices that there is something out there for everyone to enjoy.

LARP’ing is when a group of people come together in real world scenarios and dress according to the theme of the game. There are all sorts of scenarios that are LARP’d from medieval jousting to the zombie apocalypse.

RPGs are usually played around a table rather than out in the wilds like LARP’ing. Traditionally, everyone thinks of Dungeons & Dragons when they think of role-playing games, but there are many, many different contexts in which gamers play, some include Star Wars or Lord of the Rings universe themes. In D&D, the games are steered by what is called a Dungeon Master. The DM oversees the story as the characters (players) embark on their adventure.

Miniature creation is quite literally creating miniature replicas of all sorts of things from battle formations to characters from all sorts of realms.

Card games have gone well beyond Uno or War. There are hundreds of card games that will tickle anyone’s funny bone. This includes games that involve card collecting such as Pokémon.

Where to find game shops near you

There are several game shops throughout the islands, with several hosting game nights that allow people to meet and hop into games. Most often, it’s a night to experiment with different games and people groups to find out what you really enjoy playing.

Best of all, gaming is great for all age groups. Regardless of your age, the skills of negotiating, compromise, leadership, diligence, creativity, problem solving, dexterity, subject knowledge, relationship navigation and intellectual development are learned, practiced and honed throughout the gaming play time.

Oʻahu

The Armchair Adventurer is located in Honolulu. It has an extensive network of gamers that utilize its packed schedule each week.

Sundays are WizKids and Heroclix days.

Tuesdays are Hobby & Paint Night.

Wednesdays are Dungeons & Dragons Adventure League nigth.

Thursdays, they are host to board games all night.

Fridays are Magic Commander Format night.

Saturdays are set aside for Flesh & Blood games.

Other Realms, Ltd. is located in Honolulu. They have games as well as comic books, and they host weekly games.

Westside Comics & Games is located in ʻAiea; you can access their event calendar here.

Da-Planet Honolulu is a large warehouse of all things gaming, comic books and hobbies.

Hawaiʻi Island

Game Escape is located in Hilo; you can access their calendar of events here.

Show Your Roll is also located Hilo. You can access their calendar of events here.

Pāʻani VR is located in Hilo. It is the only game shop in Hawaiʻi that offers virtual reality game experiences. This means all of your favorite boardgames, RPGs and card games can be experienced and play in VR.

4 Pillars Hobby Shop is located in Kaiula-Kona.

Kauaʻi

The Crow’s Nest is located in Līhuʻe.

Bubba’s Toy Box & Gaming Cafe is located in Līhuʻe.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

So, while you are looking for something to do on a Thursday night, pop over to one of these game shops and find out what adventures lie ahead.