1  of  2
Live Now
Virtual graduation for James Campbell High School’s graduating class of 2020, hosted by KHON’s John Veneri and Tannya Joaquin. KHON2 News at 5

Largest, hottest shield volcano discovered by UH researchers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY NOAA

HONOULU (KHON2) — There was a major underwater discovery by researchers at UH Manoa that could de-throne Mauna Loa as the largest volcano in the world.

But the potential new title holder isn’t far from us.

Puhahonu lies within the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

Puhahonu means turtle rising for breath.

The now extinct volcano is believed to be nearly twice as big as Mauna Loa.

Scientists made the conclusion after using new comprehensive surveying and modeling methods as well as rock samples.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 66°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 67°

Sunday

82° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 68°

Monday

79° / 67°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 79° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 68°

Thursday

81° / 68°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

9 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

10 PM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
67°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

Trending Stories