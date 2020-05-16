Largest, hottest shield volcano discovered by UH researchers

HONOULU (KHON2) — There was a major underwater discovery by researchers at UH Manoa that could de-throne Mauna Loa as the largest volcano in the world.

But the potential new title holder isn’t far from us.

Puhahonu lies within the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

Puhahonu means turtle rising for breath.

The now extinct volcano is believed to be nearly twice as big as Mauna Loa.

Scientists made the conclusion after using new comprehensive surveying and modeling methods as well as rock samples.