HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Islandwide Crafts & Food Expo finally returns to the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall after a three-year break.

It’s a kamaaina favorite tradition held over Black Friday weekend since 1987.

“It’s our first time back in three years shoppers have been seeking us out and we’re just blown away by just the kokua, the warm feelings, the support we’ve had coming back,” said Esme Infante, Islandwide Crafts & Food Expo co-director.

The Islandwide Crafts & Food Expo finally returns to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall after a 3-year break in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

This year marks the Islandwide Crafts & Food Expo’s 34th year following the pandemic.

“It’s our small business supporting hundreds of hundreds and thousands of other small businesse,” said Infante. “We’ve got millions of families that are depending on our expo, depending on our shoppers.”

“This is 20 years being a vendor. We’re all here putting our best foot forward, trying to make the best products we can for the customers,” said Mana Gunderson, owner of Mana Pearls.

Customers can look forward to more than just the handmade gifts.

“We’ve got thousands of dollars in giveaways. We’ve got entertainment. Melveen Leed, our headliner, we’ve got a Hawaiian Santa Claus,” explained Infante.

The expo will run through the weekend and general admission will cost $8. Kids 12 and under can get in free.

“It’s really like a party. For the shoppers they come out they know exactly which vendors they love. They make a beeline straight for them,” said Infante.

With more than 200 vendors, you’ll be sure to find something you like so head on out and support some local businesses at the largest family owned holiday craft and food expo in Hawaii.