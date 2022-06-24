HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they are responding to multiple incidents in Punaluu that have even prompted a road closure on Kamehameha Highway.

Police said both directions of the highway have been closed due to a large water main break.

The Board of Water Supply said severe road damage caused the road closure. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

The first call police received was at 7:07 p.m. about a possible water main break and a tree that fell onto the roadway.

The second call to police came in at 7:18 p.m. about a woman in a sinkhole. Police said a vehicle reportedly was driven into the sinkhole however, the person was able to get out of the vehicle.

By 7:49 p.m., HPD was sent to assist the Honolulu Fire Department to shut off two fire hydrants.

HPD also responded to another fire hydrant that was cracked at the bottom near the Punaluu area.

The City said The Bus service Route 60 will experience major service disruptions until further notice.

There is currently no estimated time of when the water main break will be fixed.