Large tree damages fence in Wahiawa area

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy: Jerri Au

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A large tree appears to have fallen over in the Wahiawa area.

The tree fell onto the fence of a property nearby.

Damage to the fence can be seen below:

Courtesy: Jerri Au

No injuries have been reported.

