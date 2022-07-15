HONOLULU (KHON2) — State officials said Oahu’s south shores will be seeing the biggest swell in decades this weekend.



According to the National Weather Service, a high surf advisory is in place until 6 a.m. on Monday, July 18.

The NWS stated that surf is expected to build up to 10 to 14 feet on Saturday, July 16 on south-facing shores throughout all Hawaiian Islands. On Saturday night occasional sets could rise to 20 feet all the way through Sunday night.

These large swells may also impact harbors and boat handling.



The NWS recommends boaters be cautious of an increase in the number of surfers and bodyboarders utilizing the harbor channel access to surfing areas.

The City and County of Honolulu recommended avoiding walking on rock ledges that are wet and to be on the lookout for warning signs.

As the swell increases, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources is closing several State beach parks along the south shores.

Due to the conditions, the DLNR is also closing the following beaches on Saturday and tentative Sunday.

Hawaii Island

According to Hawaii County, these beaches will be closed until Monday due to debris brought in by the swell.

Puna

Isaac Hale Beach Park

Kau

Punaluu Beach (camping cancelled for the weekend)

Whittington Beach Park (camping cancelled for the weekend)

Kona

Milolii Beach Park

Hookena Beach Park (camping cancelled for the weekend)

Manini’owali Beach (Kua Bay)

Honaunau Boat Ramp

Kahaluu Beach Park

Laaloa Park (Magic Sands)

Pahoehoe Beach Park

Honl’s Beach

Hale Halawai Park

Old Kona Airport Beach Park

Maui

Mākena State Park (open Saturday but may close on Sunday following conditions)

On Monday, July 18 the Maui Police Department will be participating in an Emergency Preparedness Training.

The training will take place at Molokai High School and intermediate school campus from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Maui residents can expect to see emergency response vehicles, officers on campus and hear loud noises.

For safety, the MPD asks residents to avoid the training site.

Oahu

Makapu’u Tidepools

Keawa’ula Bay section of Ka’ena Point State Park may be subject to closure

The DLNR added that Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on the Makapu’u Point Lighthouse trail is an area of concern and is extremely hazardous during this time. Large swells are expected to peak during high tide in the late afternoon.