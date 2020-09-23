Large school of fish attracts sharks to Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A large school of fish continues to attract sharks at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.
Officials say two 4 to 5-foot sharks were seen today feeding on the fish about 20 yards off shore.
Warning signs have been posted.
