Large school of fish attracts sharks to Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A large school of fish continues to attract sharks at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

Officials say two 4 to 5-foot sharks were seen today feeding on the fish about 20 yards off shore.

Warning signs have been posted.

