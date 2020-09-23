Large school of fish attracts sharks to Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Mayor Caldwell held a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 22 discussing the newest emergency order for O'ahu. Under the order, certain businesses will be allowed to resume operation with limitations and gatherings of five or less will be permitted.

The mayor shared how the new “tier system” referred to as a "recovery framework" aims to actively respond to the rise and decline in COVID-19 cases. The order includes four tiers, based on the amount of active cases, with the city planning to reopen in tier 1.