HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a road closure on Kaukonahua Road.
Kaukonahua Road is closed in both directions at Poamoho Street due to a large fallen tree, according to HPD.
Expect delays.
by: Julissa Briseño
