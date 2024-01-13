HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 31st annual Ohana Festival took place at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The event highlights New Year’s Japanese traditions. The public got to enjoy lots of food like soba, andagi and mochi. There were also cultural demonstrations and entertainment for the whole family.

“It’s crowded right now we had more food this year and like all festivals, the more food you have the more people will come and we’re actually — we’re releasing the new kalo soba from Sun Noodle that the board of directors of JCCH is serving,” said JCCH Program Manager Scott Kitano.

Kitano said the goal of the event is to highlight Japanese culture in Hawaii.