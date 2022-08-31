HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department closed Farrington Highway, both directions, near the Dillingham Ranch in the North Shore on Wednesday night due to a large brush fire.



The Honolulu Fire Department arrived at the scene on Aug. 31, after receiving an emergency call at around 7:53 p.m.

Honolulu firefighters actively extinguished the large brush fire. By 10:28 p.m., HFD said 85% of the fire was contained.



The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Honolulu police and firefighters are investigating.